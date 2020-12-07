Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news to face Krasnodar

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news to face FC Krasnodar in the Champions League.

Chelsea host the Russian side on Tuesday having already qualified for the last-16 and also the top spot in Group E after the 4-0 victory against Sevilla last time out.

Lampard was able to make nine changes last week in Seville, and is expected to do the same this time out with the tie being a 'dead rubber' affair in west London.

The Chelsea boss previously confirmed that he hoped to give Billy Gilmour minutes in December and he is set to start on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech is out as he is set for a scan on his hamstring, as is Callum Hudson-Odoi who picked up a hamstring injury in training.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will also start in goal for Chelsea on Tuesday night, replacing Edouard Mendy.

