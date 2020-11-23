SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea team news to face Rennes: Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva in squad, Christian Pulisic remains out

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Roazhon Park.

Chelsea currently sit top of Group E and are in a fine run of form, unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions. 

newcastle-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (11)
(Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

The Blues haven't had a fully fit squad either with both Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz missing out in recent weeks, while Thiago Silva was rested at the weekend. 

Lampard revealed the team news on Monday ahead of the clash across the channel. 

"Kai and Thiago will both travel and they are fit for selection.

"Christian stays back and doesn't travel but the good news is that he has had some good progression in the last week. 

"And the reason he is staying back is to get some some physical work to hopefully have him ready for selection come the weekend and onwards."

----------

