Hakim Ziyech was taken off during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon at the Amex Stadium.

Frank Lampard's kicked off their pre-season with a draw as new arrival Timo Werner put the Blues ahead within four minutes, but despite saving a penalty early in the second-half, Brighton scored from the spot in the closing stages to deny Chelsea of a win on the south coast.

But the Blues saw Ziyech and Olivier Giroud head off injured in the second-half which they'll hope won't affect them ahead of the new campaign.

Ziyech hobbled off as he picked up a knee problem and was replaced by Conor Gallagher and Lampard provided an update post-match.

As per the the official Chelsea website: "After the game Lampard described it as a little twist to the knee that will be looked at."

Giroud also came off in the closing moments as he came off worse in a duel with Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk.

The Frenchman had a cut to his face and needed to be bandaged up before heading down the tunnel.

Chelsea begin their Premier League season on September 14 as they travel back down to the south coast to face Brighton in two weeks time.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube