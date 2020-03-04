Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard delivers injury update on Mateo Kovacic and Willian

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has offered an update on the conditions of duo Mateo Kovacic and Willian.

The pair were forced off in the Blues' 2-0 victory against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday. 

Lampard confirmed after the game that the duo had both suffered Achilles problems. 

Mateo Kovacic was forced off before the break after he was caught by Liverpool's Neco Williams and Sadio Mane after defending the ball from the pair. 

854FD8B5-53F3-42FC-8DA3-3096F6897121
Chelsea managed to find a way to beat Liverpool at the third attempt of trying this season.Getty Images

Whilst Willian, who opened the scoring in west London, handed Chelsea another injury blow after he went down minutes into the second-half. 

Frank Lampard revealed the bad news, which has increased the Blues' injury problems and now leaves them with seven players on the sidelines. 

"Both have got an Achilles’ issue," Lampard said.

"Willian is hopefully not too bad, at least that’s what he’s reporting. Kovacic feels slightly worse but hopefully not too drastic. We’ll have to see."

On an evening where everything almost went right for Chelsea, it wasn't the result which came to haunt them, but another set of injury problems. 

Lampard will be hoping for positive diagnosis' when the duo are looked at by the medical team.

Chelsea are already short of players with Callum Hudson-Odoi, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Andreas Christensen all still on the sidelines. 

Jorginho is also set to miss the next three games through suspension, so Lampard will be eager to receive some good news ahead of the clash against Everton on Sunday.

