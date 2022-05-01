Frank Lampard Delivers Thoughts on Mason Mount & Reece James Ahead of Chelsea v Everton

Everton manager Frank Lampard has delivered his honest opinion on the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The weekend's fixture will mark Lampard's first encounter with his former club since his dismissal back in January 2021.

During his tenure as manager, Lampard gave first team debuts to both Mount and James and was known for providing the academy stars with valuable minutes.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with his former club on Sunday, Lampard praised some of the academy stars he helped bridge the gap transitioning to the senior team.

"They're great lads, really talented boys," he said, as quoted by Football Daily. "Great attitude in their own ways. I'm very pleased for them. I have a really close relationship with them and others I worked with.

"Tammy (Abraham) has gone his own way, Billy Gilmour, Fikayo (Tomori) and these players that were a pleasure to work with. It's great to see. I wish them very well in their careers.



"I have confidence they'll do great because of the way they are and as much as they have great talent they have a great desire to be top players and they're there already now."

IMAGO / PA Images

Abraham and Tomori have both moved to Serie A, while Gilmour is currently out on loan at Norwich City.

Mount and James, on the other hand, have continued to play regular first team football as two of the most influential players in the Blues squad.

