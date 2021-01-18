NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Frank Lampard delivers update on AC Milan-bound Fikayo Tomori

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Frank Lampard has refused to comment on whether Fikayo Tomori's reported loan move to AC Milan will include an option to buy.

The 23-year-old is set to join AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, with reports suggesting a £26.7 million option to buy fee will be included in the deal. 

Tomori is expected to finalise his move this week and a deal is hoping to be closed in the next few days. 

Lampard had previously confirmed that Tomori was likely to head out on loan this month, but refused to confirm the full details of a potential move away.

"I don't think there is any 'when did it start to go wrong?'. "Fikayo is a developing player," said Lampard.

"As a squad we had four centre-backs last year, I can't play four in one game, and you try to find consistency at different time. 

"At one point Fikayo was in that and later on not so much. And then this year we have five centre-backs so the predicament is difficult for centre-backs that are not playing regularly.

48465104 (2)

"That's why he may go out on loan for his development. He's a young player, his development has been a huge rise in last two or so seasons since I've been working with him. That will continue and we'll find the best path for that."

Lampard was unable to confirm if the loan deal included an option to buy.

"There is no detail on what the reports that I've read, they are not to be confirmed," added Lampard.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

CHO vs Morecambe
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: N'Golo Kante out, Callum Hudson-Odoi & Jorginho to start

leicester-city-v-southampton-premier-league
News

Brendan Rodgers provides Jamie Vardy injury update ahead of Chelsea clash

Chelsea's English midfielder Danny Drinkwater plays the ball during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on October 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
News

Danny Drinkwater completes loan move to Kasimpasa until end of the season

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-man-city (8)
News

Chelsea dealt injury blow as N'Golo Kante misses Leicester City clash with hamstring injury

48455609 (1)
News

Frank Lampard delivers update on AC Milan-bound Fikayo Tomori

tomori
Transfer News

AC Milan set to announce Fikayo Tomori arrival - loan move with option to buy to be made official by tomorrow

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea (4)
News

Chelsea team news to face Leicester City: N'Golo Kante ruled out with hamstring injury

Haaland vs Leipzig 2
Transfer News

Chelsea willing to break the bank in pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer