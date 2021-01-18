Frank Lampard delivers update on AC Milan-bound Fikayo Tomori

Frank Lampard has refused to comment on whether Fikayo Tomori's reported loan move to AC Milan will include an option to buy.

The 23-year-old is set to join AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, with reports suggesting a £26.7 million option to buy fee will be included in the deal.

Tomori is expected to finalise his move this week and a deal is hoping to be closed in the next few days.

Lampard had previously confirmed that Tomori was likely to head out on loan this month, but refused to confirm the full details of a potential move away.

"I don't think there is any 'when did it start to go wrong?'. "Fikayo is a developing player," said Lampard.

"As a squad we had four centre-backs last year, I can't play four in one game, and you try to find consistency at different time.

"At one point Fikayo was in that and later on not so much. And then this year we have five centre-backs so the predicament is difficult for centre-backs that are not playing regularly.

"That's why he may go out on loan for his development. He's a young player, his development has been a huge rise in last two or so seasons since I've been working with him. That will continue and we'll find the best path for that."

Lampard was unable to confirm if the loan deal included an option to buy.

"There is no detail on what the reports that I've read, they are not to be confirmed," added Lampard.

