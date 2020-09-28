Frank Lampard says nobody should assume anything about Antonio Rudiger's future at the club.

The 27-year-old is yet to feature this season for the Blues in both the league and the Carabao Cup, which has raised question marks over his future in west London.

Rudiger has been placed at the bottom of the pecking order, after Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva have all picked up minutes this season.

He is the most likely central defender to leave the club and has been linked to AC Milan, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

But Lampard was quizzed on the German's future and remained coy on whether Rudiger would still be a Chelsea player come the end of the transfer window.

"I wouldn't assume anything,"Lampard said on whether you can assume that Rudiger will leave Chelsea.

"I wouldn't assume with Antonio or any other players in the squad. We're not there until next Monday when the window shuts so other than that I would have no assumptions."

