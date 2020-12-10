Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Chelsea's role in Premier League title race

Frank Lampard has insisted that Chelsea need to develop their consistency to maintain their push for the Premier League title through the upcoming campaign.

The Chelsea boss has been impressed with his squad's performances in recent weeks, as they currently sit third in the League table and are keeping pace with Tottenham and Liverpool approaching the halfway stage of the campaign.

However, Lampard has highlighted Chelsea's need for consistency throughout the whole campaign, and predicts it is too early to suggest who is favourites to become champions this season.

He said when asked about Jose Mourinho's comments: "I don't know. I don't want to find a play on words with it. We're happy where we are but there's a long way to go.

"It doesn't matter too much, the rhetoric. Jose gets asked two or three times a week, I get asked - and you have to give an answer.

"Tottenham have some fantastic players and a really strong squad. The words are not that important at this point. It's more about us at Chelsea working and understanding it's about the consistency over the course of the season that wins titles, not matches in the middle of December."

