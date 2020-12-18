NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard delivers verdict on David Moyes and West Ham

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hailed David Moyes and West Ham ahead of the London derby on Monday. 

Lampard's side host West Ham in west London off the back of consecutive Premier League defeats to Everton and Wolves, and will be looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways. 

Meanwhile West Ham have had a positive start to the campaign and currently sit in eighth position, which has seen them win four of their last six. 

And Lampard hailed Moyes' efforts and said it will be difficult task on Monday night.

"He's doing a great job," said Lampard on Friday on Moyes ahead of the London derby.

"They have good players but way they are playing and consistency has been really impressive. He's a very, very good manager and has got his message across to them. 

"They are difficult to play against - threats on the counterattack and good at set pieces."

Lampard also added that the derby doesn't mean any more than any other game as a manager.

"It did when I played but as a manager it doesn't. Maybe I've mellowed but I focus on what's necessary for the club. I see it as another game. An important one after two defeats in a row."

