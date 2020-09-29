Edouard Mendy has been praised by Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard for his performance on his debut for the club against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening.

The 28-year-old was handed a start in north London in the Carabao Cup fourth round tie, which saw him replace Willy Caballero in goal from Saturday's draw at West Brom.

Mendy was relatively quiet however made two fine stops in either half to deny Erik Lamela and Sergio Reguilon.

Although he couldn't keep out Lamela's goal from close range to make it 1-1 after Timo Werner's opener, nor could he be the penalty shootout hero, Mendy's debut gave the Blues hope in the goalkeeping department moving forward.

And boss Lampard recognised the Senegalese's performance in the defeat to Spurs.

"I thought he was very good. He made a couple of good saves, one particularly good save," said Lampard on Mendy's debut.

"He came and caught a few balls, even the one where he came and didn’t catch, the idea that he wants to be positive is not a bad thing.

“Very, very pleased with every part of his game, really.”

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube