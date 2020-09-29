SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard praises Edouard Mendy's Chelsea debut vs Tottenham Hotspur

Matt Debono

Edouard Mendy has been praised by Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard for his performance on his debut for the club against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening. 

The 28-year-old was handed a start in north London in the Carabao Cup fourth round tie, which saw him replace Willy Caballero in goal from Saturday's draw at West Brom. 

Mendy was relatively quiet however made two fine stops in either half to deny Erik Lamela and Sergio Reguilon.

48547129

Although he couldn't keep out Lamela's goal from close range to make it 1-1 after Timo Werner's opener, nor could he be the penalty shootout hero, Mendy's debut gave the Blues hope in the goalkeeping department moving forward.

And boss Lampard recognised the Senegalese's performance in the defeat to Spurs. 

"I thought he was very good. He made a couple of good saves, one particularly good save," said Lampard on Mendy's debut. 

fbl-eng-lcup-tottenham-chelsea (26)

"He came and caught a few balls, even the one where he came and didn’t catch, the idea that he wants to be positive is not a bad thing.

“Very, very pleased with every part of his game, really.”

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Frank Lampard said to Jose Mourinho during touchline feud

Frank Lampard says he told Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho that he appeared to speak to referees more than his own players.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides full support to Mason Mount after penalty miss

Frank Lampard has given Mason Mount his full support after the midfielder missed Chelsea's deciding penalty which saw them lose 5-4 on penalties to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard rues Chelsea's missed chances during shootout defeat to Tottenham

Frank Lampard has rued Chelsea's missed chances during their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Matt Debono

What Jose Mourinho told Frank Lampard during touchline feud

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard clashed on the touchline during Tottenham's penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

Why Timo Werner didn't take penalty for Chelsea during shootout

Frank Lampard revealed why Chelsea forward Timo Werner didn't take a penalty during the shootout which the Blues went onto lose 5-4 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Chelsea [5-4] | Carabao Cup

Chelsea crashed out of the Carabao Cup as they suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Tottenham.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea [5-4 pens] | Carabao Cup

Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after Mason Mount missed the deciding penalties as Tottenham Hotspur progressed into the quarter-finals.

Matt Debono

Chelsea knocked out of Carabao Cup by Spurs on penalties

Tottenham Hotspur progressed into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a penalty shootout victory against Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea travel to north London to take on London rivals Spurs in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Ben Davies

Comment: How Declan Rice will improve Chelsea as Frank Lampard's pursuit for the midfielder increase

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Declan Rice and are expected to make a move for the 21-year-old.

Reuben Rosso