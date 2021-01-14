Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Fulham & boss Scott Parker

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have to be focused ahead of their Premier League match against Fulham as the Blues expect a "tough game" against Scott Parker's side.

Chelsea are eager to get back to winning ways in the Premier League having won just one of their last six in the league.

It has seen them slip down to ninth and they face a Fulham side who are unbeaten in their last five and are coming into the local derby off the back of a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Blow for Fulham: Ruben Loftus-Cheek [right] won't be able to face his parent club Chelsea on Saturday. (Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

"It’s an exciting fixture," said Lampard on the west London derby in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"I always felt it had an extra edge to it. It has a different relationship to other derbies, Fulham were sometimes in the Premier League, sometimes not, but when they came they had a feeling of wanting to beat us.

"Without fans it takes a slight edge off things, but mentally as players and as a club we should retain that passion of what this game means.

Scott Parker [left] and Frank Lampard [right] facing each other in their playing days. (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Fulham are playing well, they played very well last night against Tottenham, they could have won. That’s been their recent form.

"We must credit Scott and his team. With a change of system and how they’ve worked, you can see a clear style of play. They are very well organised and don’t give many chances to teams. They have threats throughout their team.

"They’ve drawn with Liverpool recently, they drew with Tottenham, and it’ll be a tough game no matter but we have to focus on ourselves."