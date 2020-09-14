Frank Lampard has reflected on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz' debuts for the club during Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Werner won the penalty for the Blues' opening goal which saw Jorginho convert. Reece James restored the lead with an unbelievable strike from distance after Leandro Trossard struck the hosts level.

Kurt Zouma added a third for Lampard's side on the south coast which sees Chelsea climb into third in the Premier League.

Lampard was full of praise for Werner and his threat in behind and insist the signs are there for the German forward.

"Yeah we did, we did," Lampard told Sky Sports on Werner showing glimpses of his threat.

"I love the way Timo pops up in different areas. He's not a front man that attaches to centre-backs much, so sometimes he can start from a little bit deeper. But when he goes, he goes. We saw that with the burst of pace.

"I think for the penalty, the ball was slightly overplayed and he still gets there and he has that about him, and he has a real hunger to score goals and be ruthless in those areas. I think we saw a lot of signs from Timo against Brighton to what he is going to bring."

Meanwhile Kai Havertz struggled on his debut on the south coast however he showed that he has plenty more to offer as he was substituted in the 80th minute for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"I liked him," said Lampard on Havertz. "It's not a game where you come away thinking 'here's 10 vintage moments'. I thought there were real moments of quality and calmness. It's a big ask, there is a lot on his shoulders for the signing that it was.

"The fact that he is young coming into a different league. He plays the game at such a pace in terms of his quality and how he receives the ball. I thought we saw a few glimpses of that. We also saw him sprint back 80 yards to make a defensive tackle having give the ball away.

"Everything I have seen about him in terms of his character has been spot on and his quality will come through. It's asking a lot for him tonight, but we will see a lot more of him because I think he is a hugely talented young player."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube