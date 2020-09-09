Frank Lampard is delighted to have landed midfielder Kai Havertz this summer at Chelsea after the Germany international arrived from Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz completed his £62 million switch to west London last week which saw him pen a five-year-deal in west London and join his fellow German teammates Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner at the club.

The 21-year-old is expected to make his debut for the club in the Premier League opener against Brighton on Monday, and boss Frank Lampard has been speaking on the German's arrival for the first time.

"Kai is a really exciting signing for myself and for the club first and foremost," Lampard told the official Chelsea website.

"He is a player I have been aware of for a long time and as a fellow attacking midfield player, I have paid particular attention to those type of players for some time.

"I was aware of his talent and in conjunction with the club, we know how we want to go forward and look to improve in the right areas, and for players who are going to be here hopefully to improve and mature, but are already at a very high level, he absolutely fitted the bill for us, so I am delighted to have him."

Havertz is set to take the no.29 shirt at Chelsea after he reportedly asked the club for his favourite number ahead of joining, and Lampard was also full of praise for Havertz as an individual.

"On his personality, I have been absolutely overwhelmed with how humble and down to earth he is, and how well he wants to do here, and how he is very excited with the challenge. He wants to come here and be a top player for Chelsea, and really prove his talents on this stage.

'That to me has been one of the most exciting things, not just to be excited about him arriving as a top talent, but to see his mentality as he has come in. That gives a really good feeling about how his career is going to be at Chelsea."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube