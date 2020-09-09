SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard hails 'exciting signing' of Kai Havertz after midfielder makes £62M transfer

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard is delighted to have landed midfielder Kai Havertz this summer at Chelsea after the Germany international arrived from Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz completed his £62 million switch to west London last week which saw him pen a five-year-deal in west London and join his fellow German teammates Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner at the club. 

The 21-year-old is expected to make his debut for the club in the Premier League opener against Brighton on Monday, and boss Frank Lampard has been speaking on the German's arrival for the first time. 

EhGJdABXgAE6DEh

"Kai is a really exciting signing for myself and for the club first and foremost," Lampard told the official Chelsea website. 

"He is a player I have been aware of for a long time and as a fellow attacking midfield player, I have paid particular attention to those type of players for some time. 

"I was aware of his talent and in conjunction with the club, we know how we want to go forward and look to improve in the right areas, and for players who are going to be here hopefully to improve and mature, but are already at a very high level, he absolutely fitted the bill for us, so I am delighted to have him."

Havertz is set to take the no.29 shirt at Chelsea after he reportedly asked the club for his favourite number ahead of joining, and Lampard was also full of praise for Havertz as an individual. 

EhGJdADWAAYABHx

"On his personality, I have been absolutely overwhelmed with how humble and down to earth he is, and how well he wants to do here, and how he is very excited with the challenge. He wants to come here and be a top player for Chelsea, and really prove his talents on this stage.

'That to me has been one of the most exciting things, not just to be excited about him arriving as a top talent, but to see his mentality as he has come in. That gives a really good feeling about how his career is going to be at Chelsea."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea to launch 'Operation Rice' once Edouard Mendy's transfer is complete

Chelsea will launch their move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer as soon as they bring in a new goalkeeper to the club.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic will become the new no.10 at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic will become the new no.10 at Chelsea following Willian's departure this summer.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic in contention for Chelsea to face Brighton in Premier League opener

Christian Pulisic could feature for Chelsea in their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League opener vs Brighton

Frank Lampard will be without new signings Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell for their opening game of the Premier League season on Monday against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Matt Debono

Rennes captain hints that Edouard Mendy will join Chelsea this summer

Rennes captain Damien Da Silva has hinted that Chelsea target Edouard Mendy will leave the club this summer.

Matt Debono

Michy Batshuayi confirms he is set to join Crystal Palace on loan

Michy Batshuayi confirms he will join Crystal Palace on loan for 2020/21 season

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz has asked to take the no.29 at Chelsea next season

Kai Havertz has asked to take the no.29 shirt at Chelsea, which is currently occupied by Fikayo Tomori.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva heads to London for first time since Brazilian's move to Chelsea was confirmed

Thiago Silva and his family are flying to London for the first time since the Brazilian's move to Chelsea was confirmed.

Matt Debono

Michy Batshuayi to extend Chelsea contract before joining Crystal Palace on loan

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi is set to sign a new one-year contract at the club before heading to Crystal Palace on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz will 'almost certainly' start for Chelsea in Premier League opener vs Brighton

Kai Havertz is reportedly 'almost certain' to start for Chelsea in their Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion next Monday.

Matt Debono