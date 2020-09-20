SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard looking to give Kepa Arrizabalaga confidence after 'clear mistake' for Liverpool's second goal in 2-0 defeat

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga needs a boost in confidence after he made a howler in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. 

Kepa was given the nod once again to start in goal for the Blues against the reigning Premier League champions, but in the 54th minute he proved many right with their assumptions of the Spaniard. 

Sadio Mane closed down his clearance in the Blues' box and finished comfortably into an empty net to double Liverpool's lead on the afternoon, which ultimately sealed Lampard's side's fate in west London and potentially Kepa's future at the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match to reflect on Kepa's error, Lampard said: "It's a clear mistake, Kepa's accepted that, as he should do. He holds his hands up. We as a group have to accept that joint responsibility because these things do happen. But obviously it's a clear mistake."

Lampard was asked what he needs to do as manager to help the 25-year-old.

"To try and give him confidence because a goalkeeper absolutely relies on confidence," added Lampard.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes who will provide competition for Kepa, and a deal is set to be completed next week.

Willy Caballero will start for the Blues against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Lampard has also confirmed. 

