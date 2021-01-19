Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Leicester City & Brendan Rodgers

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea's opponents in the Premier League on Tuesday night, Leicester City, are in the race for the league title.

Chelsea face the Foxes hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the league following a poor run of form.

Lampard's job is on the line and could face the sack with a defeat to Leicester City, with the Blues currently in seventh spot.

Their opponents Leicester are in third place and are two points off league leaders Manchester United at the top of the table.

And Lampard believes Brendan Rodgers' side are in the race for the title this season.

"They’re in it, for sure," said Lampard. "The way they are playing, getting into that position in the league, it is the same as last season.

"We managed to get above them at the back end of last season but it is a big ask for us. They are a very good team, very good individuals and a really good coach in Brendan [Rodgers] so we know that they are in the race.

"We have to not consider the race as it stands to the minute, we have to consider ourselves as can we get a result against Leicester, who are a competitor up there and see if we can string some wins together that can propel us back up to where we want to be.

"But the race is very open, especially in comparison to recent years.

Lampard also praised his counterpart Rodgers, who he worked with during his time as a player at Chelsea.

"It is and Brendan is a gentleman. He is a good friend and he was very helpful to me in my career as a player, even though he was working more in the academy but whenever he came over it was very clear he would go onto become a great coach in his own right. He has gone on to do that.

"I think the jobs that he has done at all his clubs have been really great. Particularly the success he is having of late in the last few years.

"So yes, I enjoy going up against him but he is difficult to go up against because he is a really good coach with really good players. At the same time, I have respect for Brendan no matter what.

"We will have a tough battle and then bump fists."

