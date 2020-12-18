Frank Lampard delivers verdict on rejection of five substitutes proposal

Frank Lampard has had his say on the proposal for Premier League clubs to be allowed to make five substitutions during games being rejected.

The proposal to increase the maximum of three substitutions permitted to five was rejected by Premier League clubs this week for the third time.

Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers were the clubs to be against the idea of increasing the number of substitutions.

Chelsea were in favour, which is no surprise following Lampard's stance, and due to the number of injuries that the Blues have picked up this season.

"I don’t want to talk about it as being a blow," said Lampard on Friday reacting to the rejection.

"It is just that when we talked about it as managers, the overriding factor from the managers whether they were maybe for or against it, because I think there are different factors to this, was that this is a case of player welfare, making sure we are looking after the players and giving them the best opportunity to perform at an optimum level and not putting them at risk as such because of the uncertain times and the schedule.

"So I think it [increasing the substitutions] would be really beneficial for player welfare.

"Normally in the modern day, player welfare and employee welfare comes down from the top. I don’t think it quite has this time but the decision is made and we just carry on."

