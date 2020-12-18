NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on rejection of five substitutes proposal

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard has had his say on the proposal for Premier League clubs to be allowed to make five substitutions during games being rejected.

The proposal to increase the maximum of three substitutions permitted to five was rejected by Premier League clubs this week for the third time. 

Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers were the clubs to be against the idea of increasing the number of substitutions. 

tottenham-hotspur-v-arsenal-premier-league

Chelsea were in favour, which is no surprise following Lampard's stance, and due to the number of injuries that the Blues have picked up this season. 

"I don’t want to talk about it as being a blow," said Lampard on Friday reacting to the rejection.

Hakim Ziyech has returned to training after his hamstring injury. 

Hakim Ziyech has returned to training after his hamstring injury. 

"It is just that when we talked about it as managers, the overriding factor from the managers whether they were maybe for or against it, because I think there are different factors to this, was that this is a case of player welfare, making sure we are looking after the players and giving them the best opportunity to perform at an optimum level and not putting them at risk as such because of the uncertain times and the schedule.

"So I think it [increasing the substitutions] would be really beneficial for player welfare.

"Normally in the modern day, player welfare and employee welfare comes down from the top. I don’t think it quite has this time but the decision is made and we just carry on."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (8)
News

Lampard: Kai Havertz needs to be given time to settle in at Chelsea

49658913
News

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on rejection of five substitutes proposal

49495184
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-chelsea
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Frank Lampard set to name an unchanged side in a must-win for the Blues

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-aston-villa (1)
News

Frank Lampard: Chelsea don't regret letting 'fantastic' Declan Rice leave academy

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-crystal-palace (2)
News

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on David Moyes and West Ham

burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league (3)
News

Frank Lampard delivers Callum Hudson-Odoi hamstring injury update

manchester-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (2)
News

Frank Lampard provides Hakim Ziyech hamstring injury update

EphZxFsXIAUN9BB
News

Chelsea team news to face West Ham: Hakim Ziyech & Callum Hudson-Odoi return to training