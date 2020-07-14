Frank Lampard: Chelsea focussing on themselves as top-four spot edges closer

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says his side will worry about themselves as the Blues went one step closer to clinching Champions League football next season on Tuesday evening.

A narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of a stoppage time header in the first-half from Olivier Giroud was enough to seal all three points for the Blues as they increased their lead in third place to four points.

They now put the pressure on rivals Leicester City and Manchester United as the race for the top-four heats up.

Lampard's side did their job and delivered the three points when required and insists his side can watch the other sides around them, but will focus on themselves with two games to play.

"Well it's tough, it's a tough one to call, it's hard," he told Sky Sports on the race for Champions League football.

"We know our fixtures are hard, so is everybody else's really. This is the Premier League, it's not easy. Instead of giving a pointless answer, we take our three points, we worry about our ourselves, we can sit down and watch the other teams play this week now and have the FA Cup as our focus this weekend. But there is obviously still work to do."

Lampard added that the three points was the most important aspect of the task at hand against the Canaries.

"Professional is probably the right word," he said on the performance. "I want more but that can wait. Where we are at, at the moment, as a team and the position we are at in the table, three points is everything tonight."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube