Frank Lampard throws shade at Jose Mourinho over use of young players at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has thrown a Christmas dig at former Blues boss Jose Mourinho over the handling of young players at Chelsea.

The pair met once again at the weekend in the London derby between Spurs and Chelsea, which saw Frank Lampard - the student - beat Jose Mourinho - his master - at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was a convincing win for Lampard and his side, who switched up tactically and caught the hosts unawares, as Willian's brace saw Chelsea take all three points on a comfortable afternoon.

Lampard was delighted with his players' application on Sunday, especially the younger players, and hopes the win helps Chelsea push on.

"I hope the win helps the whole squad, and the younger players in particular," said Lampard. "Some were in the Championship last year, some are getting new tests they’ve never had before this season, but some have been here before, beaten top-six teams and won championships over the years.

"There is a little bit of a mixture, but as a group we are quite fresh and a little bit transitional this year, and hopefully it sends a little statement to ourselves. I don’t mind how everyone outside reacts about it, but for ourselves it should give us confidence. I wasn’t of the belief they couldn’t give a reaction. I believe in these players, and the young players.

"Mason Mount’s performance, not just to isolate Mason because Tammy and Tomori were fantastic, but his performance against Tottenham was a great example of why you want to stick with and have patience with these young players," added Lampard.

"He’s a young boy, there will be moments when a game will be difficult for him, and he’ll learn in the next one and better, and there will be games like the one on Sunday where you see the player he is."

But Frank Lampard appeared to throw shade at Jose Mourinho over the handling of young players at Stamford Bridge, insisting he will stick by the younger players.

"If we’re not patient and we don’t stick with the players then you might be in a situation where we have been before, where top world-class players have been at Chelsea when they were 20 or 21, but the managers maybe didn’t stick with them so much then. I’m in a position where I’m going to stick with them."

Jose Mourinho let go of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne during his time at Chelsea, and now the pair have become two of the best players in world football.

A new era in west London has well and truly begun - no players will be slipping through the net whilst Frank Lampard is in charge.

