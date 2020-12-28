Frank Lampard discusses COVID outbreaks at Man City & Morecambe

Frank Lampard has admitted he is concerned with the growing numbers of coronavirus ahead of their match against Manchester City on Sunday.

Chelsea are due to play City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge however the Premier League match has been throw into doubt after Pep Guardiola's side saw their match against Everton postponed due to an outbreak within the squad.

Lampard insisted that safety comes first and they will await an announcement to whether the game goes ahead.

"Yes, I think it is a key time and a tough time. I think we felt that coming as tier-4 came in with the surge. We have to get safety as paramount. I believe that’s why the game has been called off because of the spread in the squad for Man City.

Frank Lampard's side could have a welcome break from action after a poor run of form. (Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

"From our point of view, I will find out in the next day or two because it has to be safe for the two teams if not the game won’t go ahead.

"I think the Premier League will direct us on that but yes, it is a tough time. I am not surprised because the public and with how covid is in the UK is difficult for everybody.

"Football isn’t different all the time so we will have to see what the PL come up with but safety is paramount."

Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe is also in doubt after a COVID outbreak at the League Two side which has seen them having to postpone their next two fixtures.

If both games are called off, the next time Chelsea could play is January 15 against Fulham.

