Frank Lampard excited for Hakim Ziyech's summer arrival at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has opened up on Hakim Ziyech after it was confirmed that the Blues had agreed a deal for the Moroccan. 

The 26-year-old will move to Stamford Bridge after a fee was agreed between Chelsea and Ajax earlier this week. 

After failing to land Ziyech in January, Chelsea moved swiftly to land their top target for a move in the summer. 

This will be Frank Lampard's first signing since the end of the transfer embargo, and the Blues boss has revealed his thoughts on the new signing. 

"I know his qualities," Lampard said on Ziyech to the official Chelsea website. "He’s a player we hope can bring creativity. He first came to my attention watching him play in Ajax’s Champions League run last year and I thought he was one of their standout players, particularly in the games against Tottenham.

download
Hakim Ziyech will complete his move from Ajax to Chelsea on June 1. Getty Images

"This season, we’ve come up against him twice so I know a lot about him. He has a great left foot, plays generally off the right-hand side but can play in behind the frontman as well.

"When you look at us this season, there have been games where we’ve maybe struggled to unlock the door and he’s certainly a player who we hope can bring that bit of creativity," Lampard added.

"He will be something different for us so we’re excited. I know he’s not coming in now but I think it’s exciting for us as a club and for the fans to know that he’ll be here next year."

----------

