Frank Lampard expects big improvement from his players against Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is demanding a reaction from his squad after a string of underwhelming displays in recent weeks.

The Blues will be tested to the limit by an Aston Villa side that have collected 10 points from the last 12 available.

Lampard has accused his side of taking their foot off the gas after a good run of results in November.

Speaking before the clash, he said: "I don’t think this season was going to be plain sailing and winning every week.

"We got confident and we got into a position where we were not losing games and we were winning a lot of games. Things are pretty easy at that point."

Lampard has called on his players to battle their way out of this period by working harder than ever.

He added: "When you lose a couple of games it becomes much tougher and the only way out of it is to fight and to work hard. That is what I will be instilling in the players, that idea, because that is the only way you get out of what is a difficult little period for us."

With a host of changes to be made to the lineup against Villa and a few young names to be called upon, Lampard expects more energy and desire from his side after a set of pedestrian displays on the road.

He said: "But at the same time, we are still close to the top end of the table and I feel there is a big improvement coming because of the youth in our team, and the freshness because of players who have come in, so I expect that but we have to work for it."



