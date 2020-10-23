SI.com
Frank Lampard 'seeing some signs' of Chelsea team coming together after Sevilla clean sheet

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says he is seeing signs of his Chelsea side gelling and expects his side to continue to improve ahead of Manchester United clash. 

Chelsea face United on Saturday in the Premier League following a 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, which saw the Blues claim their third clean sheet of the season in all competitions. 

It's been a difficult start to the see for Lampard's side who have, like the rest of the league, had to contend with little to no pre-season, with a whole host of new signings. 

But the Blues boss admitted on Friday that the signs are there with his squad and they will only keep on improving as they get more familiar with each other.  

"Of course, a clean sheet gives us confidence but it's a simplistic view to say that everything goes wrong when you concede goals," reflected Lampard on Sevilla draw. 

"The finer details of how we want to be off the ball is something we want to work on. I am seeing some signs of that and how the team is coming together.

"I am seeing signs but I am not jumping ahead. I knew it would take some time, particularly when you consider we had players come in with injuries. I expect us to get better. It's not perfect to have new players with no pre-season, but we will improve."

