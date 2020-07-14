Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard expects reaction from Chelsea squad against Norwich City

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted his players need to stand up and deliver in the final three games as the Blues push for Champions League qualification.

Despite being on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United, which left Lampard furious, Chelsea remain in third spot following Leicester City's defeat to Bournemouth and Manchester United's stoppage time draw to Southampton. 

Norwich City (h), Liverpool (a), and Wolves (h) are the remainder of their Premier League games this term and Lampard is looking for a reaction at the 'business end' of the season.

"The important thing is how we react," Lampard said ahead of Norwich's visit to Stamford Bridge. 

"We have big personalities in the team and they need to stand up and show the qualities they have done for big parts of the season. It is important we do, because we are at the business end.

“I do expect a reaction from the players. We are at a critical stage of the season. We know we have the capabilities in the squad and that is the reason it has got us into third position. Now we need to try to finish the job."

It has been a difficult first year in charge for Lampard but a season where he has excelled and proving doubters wrong as the Blues hold their Champions League fate in their own hands. 

But there is plenty to improve and work on with three games to go. If there is a time to deliver, it is now. It is now or never. They won't get any more favours like they have in recent weeks. 

