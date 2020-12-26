Frank Lampard explains team selection to face Arsenal

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his team selection for Chelsea's Premier League match against Arsenal.

Chelsea travel to the Emirates on Boxing Day looking to climb inside the top four and build on their win against West Ham prior to Christmas.

Reece James missed the London derby, while Ben Chilwell picked up a knee injury against the Hammers, but the pair were deemed fit to face the Gunners.

'It’s good news because they’ve been in great form this season," said Lampard on James and Chilwell.

"With Reece, he’s got a bit of a knee thing which is bothering him. We’re trying to manage it at the moment, so we’ve managed it this week and he feels good.

"With Chilly, he’s playing with a little bit of pain but haven’t we all, with a little bit of a swollen ankle now and again. He’s shown up well in the last day or two and he’s fit.

"I took both games into account but I don’t think you can come to Arsenal and get ahead of yourself because they’re a good team no matter what the situation is.

"They’re a very talented team, we’ve seen that many times, in a tough position which makes them even more dangerous.

"So I just selected the team on paper for this game. It’s the best team I felt for the opposition in front of us."

