Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his team selection for Chelsea's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Boxing Day at the first attempt in west London against Dean Smith's side on Monday evening. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi starts for the Blues, while Hakim Ziyech remains out. 

Lampard made six changes as Olivier Giroud came into the side for Tammy Abraham. 

"The changes would have come irrespective [of the Arsenal result]," said Lampard.

"It is impossible to ask the same 11 to play again in two days’ time at the same level so the changes are natural anyway, but I expect a reaction on the pitch.

"Tammy scored the other day and scored two goals against West Ham but again it is a quick turnaround. Oli can bring what he has been bringing recently for us, which is his finishing ability and his personality on the pitch which when you have lost a game and you play two days later is important as well."

