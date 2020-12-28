Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Aston Villa

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his team selection for Chelsea's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Boxing Day at the first attempt in west London against Dean Smith's side on Monday evening.

Callum Hudson-Odoi starts for the Blues, while Hakim Ziyech remains out.

Lampard made six changes as Olivier Giroud came into the side for Tammy Abraham.

"The changes would have come irrespective [of the Arsenal result]," said Lampard.

"It is impossible to ask the same 11 to play again in two days’ time at the same level so the changes are natural anyway, but I expect a reaction on the pitch.

"Tammy scored the other day and scored two goals against West Ham but again it is a quick turnaround. Oli can bring what he has been bringing recently for us, which is his finishing ability and his personality on the pitch which when you have lost a game and you play two days later is important as well."

----------

