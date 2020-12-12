Frank Lampard explains Christian Pulisic's absence against Everton

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning on his Chelsea team selection to face Everton in the Premier League.

Christian Pulisic picked up an 'awareness' in his hamstring following the Leeds win and misses out against the Toffees.

Lampard made nine changes to the side that were held against Krasnodar on Tuesday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was left out once again, with Tino Anjorin making the bench.

On the team selection and Christian Pulisic not being involved, Lampard said: "Christian has a bit of awareness in his hamstring.

"He’s been training through the week but he felt some awareness and we simply can’t risk him. We have seen two wingers go down recently, Ziyech last week and Callum in training. We are coming up to a busy period in the season. As we keep saying, players are getting a lot of muscle injuries.

"Christian wasn’t ready quite, but hopefully for Tuesday night, we will find out next week."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube