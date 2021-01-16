Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Fulham

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Fulham in the Premier League.

Chelsea make the short trip to play Scott Parker's side and will be keen to clinch their first league win of the New Year.

They come up against a Fulham team who are full of confidence with the Cottagers unbeaten in their last five league outings.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was omitted from the side as Reece James returned to the bench.

On the team selection and Antonio Rudiger coming into the side for Kurt Zouma, Lampard said: "A change. Some of our results have been indifferent. That's not a direct thing on Kurt at all, but it felt like there could be some changes made.

"To lean more on what Toni's doing in terms of his training and when he's played, coming in and playing well. His personality within the group.

"It's a moment where you need personalities to try to get a result that will just kickstart us again from the little slump that we are in.

"Again nothing about Kurt, but a change needed."

Tammy Abraham was also not selected to the lead the line as Olivier Giroud was given the nod to start.

"It is all about personality and experience again," Lampard said. "I get asked that a lot with Tammy and Oli, which one and why, and they both bring different things to the team.

"Oli has been scoring when he has been playing, he is a leader in the dressing room and more importantly he has talent and can score in the box as we have seen this season, and we need goals, we haven’t chipped in with enough.

"We have sometimes been controlling possession and territory and we haven’t scored enough goals from that in our recent patch, and that is obviously going to be critical in winning games and Oli upfront can hopefully bring that for us.’"

