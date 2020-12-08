Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Krasnodar

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face FC Krasnodar in the Champions League

Chelsea have already qualified for the last-16, finishing at winners of Group E, which allows Lampard to rotate his side and to not only give fringe players an opportunity, but to give some players rest.

Noticeable changes to the side to face Krasnodar see Kepa Arrizabalaga start along with youngsters Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin.

On his team selection, Lampard said: "Billy faces plenty of competition for a place and that is Chelsea and that is what happens at any top club in the Premier League.

"You have to show yourself and Billy does that daily in training which is a great thing. He has come back off a nasty injury so he is ready to go, he can play in various positions in midfield as well and do them all very competently, and he is going to be a very big player for the club and I am delighted that he gets a start.

"From what Tino shows in training, he has a lot of ability and it is a big test because Champions League football, no matter what people think about this game tonight, it is top-level stuff.

"So for him it will be a great test and I am sure there will be a lot more games to come for him over a period of time but again he deserves it from how he has trained and how he has worked in the Academy. He will have a big future I hope."

