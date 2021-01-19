NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Leicester City

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea face Brendan Rodgers side at the King Power looking to build on their 1-0 victory against Fulham at the weekend. 

Lampard opted to hand starts to Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz against the Foxes, and Lampard revealed they both deserved to start.

"They both deserve to start. Callum in particular has been affecting games whether that’s in his cameos when coming on or in some of his recent starts, some in Europe and some in the league.

"For me, he’s having an impact on games more than ever and that shows how he’s developing. His speed is there, his confidence is there and I want to see that from him this evening.

"With Kai, he’s been training really well and he deserves to start. There’s clearly an adaptation period that’s needed for him and for Timo [Werner] coming into this league at such a young age, particularly with Kai which I think is easy to forget. As I said before, he’s shown a lot in training this week and let’s see if he can show that tonight"

