Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Luton Town

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea are on a bad run of form in the Premier League, five defeats in their last eight, and will be looking to put a run together in the cup.

The winners of the tie will face Barnsley away from home next month in the fifth round of the competition.

Lampard made seven changes to his side that was defeated by Leicester City in midweek. Mason Mount captains the side against the Hatters.

On the team selection, Lampard said: "We need to find form individually within the team, to different degrees through the team.

"So it’s an important game for that, as every game should be, but when you’re in a tough moment every game’s an opportunity. For the players that start, the players that come on, it’s an opportunity to play well.'

"It’s a competition that I always give a lot to. I was lucky enough to be successful in it as a player, we nearly got the trophy last year, and I know not to take games lightly against teams like Luton Town.

"We’ve seen it all the time in the FA Cup, difficult games for Premier League teams to deal with, coming up against a strong team in the Championship with a very capable manager, good players, who will come here with a real desire to win. So we have to be at our best.

"I’ve come up against [Luton manager] Nathan [Jones] before in the Championship. I know he’s a very talented manager with different ideas. They can play in different ways, different formations with a lot of energy in their team and a lot of desire.

"That’s why the FA Cup brings up these difficult games when you play a team from the league below, as we saw yesterday with Cheltenham 10 minutes away from beating Manchester City. So we can’t take this game lightly, I expect a tough match, and we need to be at our best."

