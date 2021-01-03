Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester City

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Pep Guardiola's side in west London and will be looking for a win to mark the beginning of 2021.

Three points could see the Blues head into the top-four of the league, and Lampard will be looking to quieten the doubters and reduce the pressure on him.

TImo Werner was given the nod to lead the line as Hakim Ziyech returned from injury, while Christian Pulisic starts on the left.

Cesar Azpilicueta comes in for the injured Reece James, with Mateo Kovacic starting in midfield.

On the team selection, Lampard said: "I had choices, Timo can clearly play in the central area.

"Timo's had to play outside on the wings a lot this season for different reasons, mainly through injuries, and I've always had the mindset to use him centrally.

"We have Christian fit on the left, Hakim's back in, so different game, different opposition, different possibilities within the game, and Man City can have a lot of possession.

"Can we find some space behind them? And that sort of stuff is Timo's game."

