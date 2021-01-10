Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Morecambe

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea are under severe pressure to deliver an expected win against the League 2 side in west London.

Failure to do so and Lampard will be on the chopping block and his time at the club in the dugout could all but come to an end.

Lampard named a very strong side to face Morecambe which sees Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner all play.

On the team selection, Lampard said: "The youngsters have trained well with us but at the same time, sometimes you need to give first-team squad members a game to get some minutes.

"There’s a few in the team today with a chance to show me something. Because performances in recent weeks have dropped, a game like this is important for players whether that is individually or collectively to pick up a bit a bit of confidence.

"That’s not to disrespect Morecambe or the competition in anyway, because we have to take this game very seriously as I think the selection shows.

"Nothing is a given in the FA Cup and you have to approach these games in the right way, you have to prepare in the right way and you have to execute your plans in the right way. With the team we have out today, and the strength of the bench, I expect to see that today.

"I want to see a good performance from us today, I think that is key, but of course we want to win the game as well and progress to the next round of the FA Cup."

