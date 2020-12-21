Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face West Ham

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning on his Chelsea team selection to face West Ham in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in the league after losing to Everton and then Wolves on Tuesday at Molineux.

Reece James is missing from the squad after a recent knee problem, as Cesar Azpilicueta came back into the side.

Jorginho and Tammy Abraham were given the nod ahead of Kai Havertz and Olivier Giroud.

On his team selection, Lampard said: "It's just a rotation and look at different attributes of players against the opposition.

"I've got choices to make and whatever ones I make, there's probably a good case for others.

"But with Tammy, some energy in the team from the front - Oli has been fantastic and can obviously come off the bench as well. I've got choices pretty much every week in terms of those two.

"And with Kai, similarly. I've got midfield players who are competing. I have to have a good level of competition, nothing against Kai. He's finding his feet and he will find his feet. That's just the midfield I chose tonight."

