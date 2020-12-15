NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Wolves

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning on his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Everton at the weekend, which saw the Blues slip to fifth and see their 17 game unbeaten run come to an end.

Christian Pulisic has been missing due to a hamstring problem but he returned to the starting XI at Molineux.

Mateo Kovacic was the only change for the Blues as he was replaced by the American.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech remain out for the Blues. 

On his team selection, Lampard said: "Pulisic naturally brings us width, the ability to go past people in one v one situations in a tight game, which I expect tonight. 

"I'm pleased, he's had a few littles issues with his hamstring recently. He's trained now for a few days and wanted him straight back in."

