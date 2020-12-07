Frank Lampard explains impact of Covid-19 on 'top player' Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard says there has to be patience with Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz following his positive test for coronavirus last month.

Havertz was forced to self-isolate at the start of November after contracting the virus prior to the Champions League match against Rennes.

He arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for a heavy price tag, £72 million, and showed signs of living up to the fee early on.

(Photo by Chelsea FC)

But Covid has knocked the German back and Lampard acknowledges that the virus has had an effect on his form.

"He is fitting in really well," said Lampard on Havertz at the club.

"I said it before but I want to make it clear that he had strong symptoms of Covid. He was ill and struggling for a while and not all players have it like that, some are symptom free.

"I had to factor that in so that’s why it took two or three weeks before he is starting a game again after he returned from Covid. Before he fell ill and turned in a positive test, I thought his form was fantastic.

"He played some really good stuff in the no.8 role, the advanced midfield role and I was delighted for him. You could see he was enjoying it. Covid cut that short."

The German midfielder is only 21-years-old and Lampard has very high hopes for him at Chelsea, in the Premier League and in the world.

"Long-term, I have no concerns. In fact, I feel quite the opposite. He is going to be a huge player for this football club, in the Premier League, as he has all the attributes and attitude to be an absolutely top class player for the league and in the world. That’s how highly I rate him and I think people that analyse him, it can be quick reactions at times involving price tags etc.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"But I think we have to understand that some of the best players that have come to this country have found it quite hard for sometime to get used to the Premier League and I think Kai has actually been very good.

"Covid has made it difficult for him but he is a top player and will be a top player for us."

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba also highlighted the impact of coronavirus on him after he tested positive back in August.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube