Frank Lampard explains why he made Mason Mount Chelsea captain for final game in charge

Frank Lampard has admitted it was 'nice feeling' to give Mason Mount the Chelsea captaincy in his final game in charge of the club before being sacked.

Mount, 22, was handed the armband for the first time during Chelsea's 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup back in January.

The occasion proved to be Lampard's final game in charge as he was axed and replaced by Thomas Tuchel within a few days.

It was a special moment for Mount and Lampard after his breakthrough into the first-team from the academy, after being given the chance by Lampard.

Lampard commented on why he gave him the armband, stating that Mount had earned the 'authority' in the dressing room.

Mount has flourished and become one of the first names on the teamsheet at Chelsea. (Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

"A nice feeling when I left Chelsea in my last game was that I made Mason captain," Lampard said at a Q&A, as relayed by Goal.

"It wasn't a gesture because I didn't know I was leaving! But it was about his authority and standing in the group that had risen. He needed to see that and understand that. He needs to rise up.

"The minute I gave him the armband, I saw the look on his face and what it meant to him. That's something you get when you bring through academy players and fans love it. They have been fighting with desire since they were eight years old. That's tangible and something that's important.

"You won't always see it at 20 because they might have dips in confidence or moments in games that come. But when you have players who have that care, then it doesn't matter who the manager is. The desire they have themselves will carry though because they work so hard.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"When I left Chelsea, and this is no disrespect to the manager who has come in, but I would have put my house that they would think, 'Wow Mason Mount trains every day like a champion. He works off the ball and sets the press, has great quality, is improving all the time and now he is adding goals to his game.'

"That's the end of Mason Mount but as you can see, I like him a lot! I probably said enough about him because people used to say he was my son, but I'll be quiet there."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube