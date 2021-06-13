Why Frank Lampard Proud Of Chelsea Job, Mason Mount and Reece James

Frank Lampard has expressed his pride at seeing players like Mason Mount and Reece James perform at the top level for Chelsea despite him losing him job back in January.

After 18 months in charge, the 42-year-old was sacked by Chelsea in January as the Blues' decision was vindicated after Thomas Tuchel, Lampard's successor, took them to Champions League glory.

But what Lampard did at Chelsea will not be forgotten. He took the job under a transfer ban, lost his best player in Eden Hazard and blooded Chelsea's own into the squad. That process saw them still clinch Champions League qualification.

Despite losing his job after a poor run of results at the end of 2020, Lampard still is full of pride for the job he carried out in west London in his early days of management, and made a special mention to several Chelsea stars.

What did Frank Lampard say?

Talking as a pundit for the BBC at the European Championships, he said on being sacked: “You never want to lose a job. I am pretty good company at Chelsea, it happens, it is the brutal reality of football at the highest level. With reflection, it has been nice to spend some time out of the game. I am pretty proud of the job I did.

“It was an honour to manage the club. I came in at a tough time with the ban and the loss of Eden Hazard, and worked really hard in year one to get into the Champions League and develop the younger players like Mason Mount. I am happy. You do not want to lose your job but it was a huge experience for me. I only want to look at it positively going forward."

What else did the former Chelsea boss say?

He revealed his mixed emotions at Chelsea winning the Champions League after guiding the club to the knockout stages before his departure.

Lampard added: "When you work towards something, you want to be there, you want to be the manager. I am never going to try and lay claim on that. I was part of the early foundation potentially but Thomas did a fantastic job getting them there.

“I will say, that when I watched it, first I am a Chelsea person and Chelsea fans are happy and the club deserves that. Secondly to see Mason and Reece James perform at that level, people like Mendy, Chilwell and Thiago, who came in during my time there, makes me pretty proud. But it was a great achievement by them and very well managed.”

