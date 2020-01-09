Frank Lampard eyes West Ham defender Issa Diop as top January defensive target

Chelsea are eyeing up a £40 million move for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop this month, according to reports.

The 23-year-old defender has attracted interest from several clubs in the Premier League this month, and has caught the attention of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

The Express claim that Issa Diop has become the Blues' top defensive target this month as Lampard looks to bolster his back line.

A bid which is reportedly imminent, will catch the attention of rivals Tottenham who also have interest in the Frenchman.

Getty Images

Diop, 23, has made 14 Premier League appearances for the Hammers this term has over three-and-a-half years left on his deal at the Olympic Stadium.

West Ham value him at near £50 million, so a £40 million bid from the Blues could be rejected imminently.

Head coach Frank Lampard hasn't revealed the transfer plans yet for this month at Chelsea, but assistant Jody Morris insists that there is work going on behind the scenes.

"There are a couple of areas we’re looking at, without going into them, but it will all depend on what the movements are within the club as well," said Morris.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on West Ham target Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea.

----------

"I’m not as privy to those conversations as the manager is but for sure there is stuff going on behind the scenes. Any movements have to be for the benefit of the club and improve the squad.

Frank Lampard has also been linked with a move for Nathan Ake at Bournemouth, as Chelsea have an option to buy-back the Dutch defender for £40 million after selling him to the Cherries back in 2017.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube