Frank Lampard faces Chelsea sack if he fails to deliver top-four finish

Frank Lampard has been told he faces being fired by Chelsea if he fails to deliver a top-four finish at the end of the season.

After his first season in west London, Lampard delivered Champions League football and a run to the FA Cup final in August.

He was supported by Roman Abramovich in the summer after a spend of over £200 million, which saw seven new faces arrive through the door to bolster the squad to take the step to the next level.

(Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

After a 17-game unbeaten run, Chelsea are in a rough patch having lost three of their last four games that now sees Lampard under pressure.

The most recent defeat, and probably the worst of the season, came on Boxing Day against London rivals Arsenal as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

And former Chelsea midfielder and ESPN pundit Craig Burley believes Lampard is on the 'chopping block' and is likely to be sacked at the end of the season if Chelsea don't finish in the top four.

"[Lampard’s] got players out of form, he’s got players that are not fully fit, and that’s a problem," Burley told ESPN.

"They have gone from looking one of the paciest, quickest sides in the Premier League, to one of the most pedestrian.

"That is a huge issue for him because you may have noticed with this owner Roman Abramovich, he doesn’t suffer inconsistency, bad results, no matter who it is. So let me be clear, Lampard is back on the chopping board currently as we speak."

"It’s turn-up time for Lampard and these players. This cut and thrust period can make and break you.

"I’m not suggesting Abramovich is going to sack him in the next couple of weeks, but there is one thing they need to remember – top four. If they don’t get in the top four, he’s probably done.

"It’s a big season for him. It looked as if it was going swimmingly and now it looks like they’re sinking a little bit. They seem to have a weight around their feet. He’s going to have to find the reason to put it right."

