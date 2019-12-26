Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: I will continue to show faith in Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has insisted he will continue to show faith in winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after the Blues were beaten at home again in the Premier League by Southampton. 

It was a dismal afternoon for Chelsea, which saw their frontline show no real attacking threat.

Obafemi and Nathan Redmond punished the Blues' lack of ruthlessness with the ball in either half to hand Chelsea another defeat at home. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi was making his first start in the Premier League since the 1-0 win against Newcastle United in October after he replaced Mason Mount.  

The 19-year-old was substituted in the second-half for Christian Pulisic after having a tough afternoon out on the flank, but Frank Lampard was still full of praise for the Chelsea youngster. 

‘I thought he put a lot of effort in today," Frank Lampard said on the youngster's performance. "He was trying things, making runs but it wasn’t quite coming off for him in the first half. He’s coming off the back of a big injury and there’s certainly a period where we have to stick with him through that.

Screenshot 2019-12-26 at 18.04.04
Mason Mount summed the home side's mood up after another tough afternoon for the Blues at home.Getty Images

"He’s still young and he’s in a period now where he has to get his head down and work to show what he can be for this club. I showed faith in playing him today and I will continue to do that.

"I’ve sat and probably been relatively harsh on Callum a couple of times but I don’t think is the moment to do that because today I saw an effort and desire and I’ve seen it in training these last couple of weeks."

----------

