Frank Lampard 'feeling good' after Chelsea's narrow 1-0 win against Fulham

Frank Lampard was left feeling good after Chelsea ended a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday evening at Craven Cottage.

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game 12 minutes from time as he struck into the back of the net from close range to seal the points against a 10-man Fulham side after Antonee Robinson was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea have now won two games in a row following the FA Cup victory last weekend, but despite the narrow win Lampard was pleased to have come out with the victory.

"It feels good because of our league form recently and you have to break the duck of what you’ve lost.

"It’s not easy against 10 men but we kept going and got what we deserved tonight. You’ve got to create chances, get crosses in the box and combinations going but because of our recent form it’s a little bit harder, confidence isn’t there.

“You trust in the quality of the players; Mason was outstanding in the game anyway, he needs to score more goals and he knows that but he’s quality and deserves it.”

"It’s only good if we back it up. We can’t think everything is solved because we want more. There’s a transition with new players but we need to get points because it’s Chelsea; we go again on Tuesday [against Leicester]."

