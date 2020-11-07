Frank Lampard: Fikayo Tomori still has a future at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists defender Fikayo Tomori still has a future at the club after he turned down a move away from the club in the summer.

Tomori turned down a move on deadline day to West Ham after Everton showed interest in the 22-year-old also this summer.

He has had to remain patient at Chelsea under Lampard despite impressing when being given the opportunity, notably against Liverpool after coming on following Andreas Christensen's red card.

(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Antonio Rudiger looking to leave the club after falling out of favour, he has made his way back into contention under Lampard, but Tomori hasn't.

However, Lampard insists Tomori still has a future in west London, claiming he still relies on the centre-back despite him not playing every week.

"I think there’s arguments on both sides. Fikayo is our contracted player. We know that West Ham were interested. Fikayo took the decision not to go and that’s well within his rights. That had no bearing on my thoughts at all. He’s still a developing player.

(Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images)

"When I say developing, he’s had a great two years. He got himself in the England team, was one of the best defenders in the Championship and then played 20-plus games for Chelsea. It’s normal for a young player sometimes, in a squad as competitive as ours, where there are periods where you maybe aren’t playing every week.

"I’ve got no problem with Fikayo,. I rely on him. That’s clear from when I took him to Derby and how I handled him last year. He’s been a fantastic player for me. He trains very well and when he gets his opportunity, like he had when he came on against Liverpool and in the Carabao Cup, it’s important he takes them."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube