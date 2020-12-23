NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard: Form goes out the window for derbies

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard says Arsenal's dismal form is irrelevant heading into the London derby on Boxing Day. 

Chelsea travel to the Emirates on Saturday evening looking to pile more misery on Mikel Arteta's side. 

Arsenal are in 15th and sit four points above the Premier League relegation zone, while the Blues occupy fifth spot.

chelsea-fc-v-arsenal-fc-premier-league

But previewing the derby, Lampard insists Chelsea have to expect the best version of the Gunners, stating that form goes out the window.  

"When you play a derby form does go out the window. Sometimes the idea of playing the derby is the spur that the team needs to try to get a result. 

"So we have to expect the best Arsenal, which is a really good footballing team, with really good players, well-coached, rotations in their team, lots of threats in attacking areas. That's what I expect, so we have to prepare for that."

