Frank Lampard hails Carlo Ancelotti influence ahead of Everton clash

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The 42-year-old played under the Italian coach during his 2009/10 double winning season at Stamford Bridge scoring 22 goals and 16 assists during one of his best seasons as a player in west London.

chelsea-fc-v-everton-fc-premier-league-2

Lampard spoke of his respect for Ancelotti both during his playing career and now during his managerial reign, and highlighted his success at the top level of the game.

"I would never try to take something off someone as such, you can be influenced by people and I was heavily influenced by him as a player and as a man, at the time. 

"He's right at the top in terms of the managers I've worked with, for everything about him. He's had huge success in his career, at various clubs, and one-to-one I found him a great coach, a great man, and as I say he influenced me. 

"And I very much look forward at all times to seeing him and speaking to him."

----------

