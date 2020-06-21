Frank Lampard praises super-sub Christian Pulisic after instant impact for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Frank Lampard has hailed Christian Pulisic after he came on in the second-half and started the Blues second-half comeback against Aston Villa.

Pulisic could only make the bench for Chelsea at Villa Park but came on in the 55th minute as the visitors looked to turn the game around.

The 21-year-old did just that as he steered a Cesar Azpilicueta cross into the roof of the net within five minutes of entering the match to net his sixth goal of the season in the Premier League.

Lampard spoke of his difference following the win and 'felt for him' after leaving him on the bench to begin with.

"He was hungry, I know that and I felt for him," the Chelsea boss said.

"He has trained well and has come back strong from his injury. The ability to arrive in the box is a big thing, and it’s something Christian has.

"It is one of the things that show a difference between being a very good player on the flank and a top-class player."

Pulisic revealed his delight at helping his side extend their spot in the Champions League places.

"I'm really glad that I could come in and help the team in any way I could. Luckily today it was with a goal and it helped us get a good result," he said.

Chelsea will next face Manchester City on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League outing.

