Frank Lampard: Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic can reach the very top

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic has what it takes to make it to the top.

The 21-year-old has excelled in his first year in England since moving from Borussia Dortmund, and despite having several spells on the sidelines following various injury problem, he has proved to be influential on the Chelsea side.

Pulisic has started quickly since the restart of the Premier League scoring in consecutive games leaving Chelsea in a strong position to finish in the top-four.

His boss has acknowledged the American's quality and insists if wants to learn he can make the jump to become a top player.

"Because he broke through at such a young age in Germany, and he moves to us and it’s a big move, expectations rise, but we have to take his age into consideration," Lampard said to the official Chelsea website.

"But there’s no doubt of his quality. We can see that. He’s very keen to improve and to work, and he’s particularly hungry at the minute because he missed some time with his injury.

"If he wants to learn, and he does, and if on the training pitch and how he sees the game, and if he looks at the players around him that have made that sort of jump - Raheem Sterling, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, who are producing numbers from wide areas - it’s important he understands what needs to be done to make that jump.

"He definitely has the talent, and he needs to try and get to that level. I’m delighted to have him at the minute, he works hard every day, and he has to set his sights as high as he possibly can."

Chelsea are next in action against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup looking to progress in the last four.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube