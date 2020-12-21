Frank Lampard hails goalscorer Thiago Silva post-West Ham win
Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Chelsea defender Thiago Silva following the 3-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League.
Chelsea ended their run of back-to-back defeats in the league at Stamford Bridge on Monday with a win against the Hammers.
And Silva put Chelsea on their way after his bullet header put the hosts ahead inside ten minutes.
His performance at the back was another astute display and he showed his qualities once again.
Lampard was quick to throw praise on the 36-year-old, claiming he has exceeded all of his expectations.
"I remember playing in the Premier League at 36 and I couldn’t play like he’s playing," Lampard told Sky Sports.
"I could feel it at that stage of my career so I was probably a bit tentative [about him]. I knew he was a top player, he’d been a great player for a long time.
"But the pressures of the Premier League when you’ve never played here and played in France for quite a long time. No disrespect.
"He probably has exceeded it slightly but really I shouldn’t have been surprised.
"Now that I’m working with him I can see the quality, the preparation, the reading of the game.
"He’s really studious about the game, he’s been a great addition to us on and off the pitch."
