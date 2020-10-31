SI.com
Frank Lampard hails Hakim Ziyech's display against Burnley - Moroccan bags goal and assist in 3-0 win

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has praised Hakim Ziyech's performance against Burnley in the 3-0 win at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea moved into fourth in the league following goals from Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner. 

Ziyech earned a goal on his first start in the Champions League for the Blues, and did the same against Burnley on his first league start.

A delightful goal from the edge of the box in the first-half to open the scoring broke the deadlock, before the 27-year-old played in Werner for the Blues' third. 

"I expected a lot of him because I was very aware of his qualities - his eye for a pass, receiving, crossing and making assists but what I’ve seen as well since he’s been here is his personality when he plays," said Lampard on Ziyech.

"He wants the ball, his work-rate off the ball is very good as well and he’s brought those qualities and given us a big boost. Two games in a few days was a test after being out for so long but it’s been a really good start for him."

