Frank Lampard hails importance of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta after securing Champions League football

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard highlighted the importance of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to the squad this season and believes that his sensational performances have set the standard for the rest of the players in the squad at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish International has made 36 appearances in the Premier league for the Blues this season, and has played a pivotal role in the back line which has faced heavy criticism throughout the season.

Despite several incomings expected during the summer transfer window, Azpilicueta is expected to remain at the club for the upcoming campaign, despite solutions being pursued to fix the defensive problems the back line has experienced this campaign.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves

Lampard has expressed his delight at the pivotal role of the Spaniard in his squad this season, and believes that he is and will continue to be a huge part of Chelsea as a club going forward.

“Azpi, to coach and manage a player you have played with is a very different situation but it has been easy with Azpi because of the way he has been. His level of performance and impact on the group as captain, I can’t understate it. 

"It has been amazing. His performances for a huge part of the season, his attitude, application every single day, it is an absolute standard for any young player. He is an epitome of the club. 

"The unfortunate thing for us, and everyone, is that we don’t have our fans in the stadium. Because when you have a player like Azpi, he is the one fans look at and say ‘look at that, that’s how we feel about Chelsea Football Club'. He is that, he is a captain for that reason.

“Not having the fans here, it’s important for me to say that it was a moment I would have loved to enjoy with the fans at the end, because we have been very together this year. 

"The support of the fans at difficult times and inconsistencies have been huge. I want to thank them from afar. The achievement of top four is for them and we look forward to having them back."

----------

