Frank Lampard hails Kurt Zouma and Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea hold on to beat Crystal Palace

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard acknowledged the difference that Kurt Zouma and Kepa Arrizabalaga made in the closing stages after the Blues held on to beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Chelsea came away 3-2 winners in south London but made hard work of as the Eagles pressed for an equaliser late on. 

Strikes from Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham were enough as they saw off goals from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

crystal-palace-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (21)

But in the dying minutes of the game, Kepa tipped Scott Dann's header onto the post, while Zouma made a last-ditch tackle to stop Benteke in his tracks as he looked to the pull the trigger through on goal.

Lampard hailed the pair after admitting it was a nervy end to the affair which sees Chelsea boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. 

"Kepa makes a great save, Kurt Zouma makes a great tackle, but in those last moments it was nerve-wrecking," said Lampard.

crystal-palace-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (25)

"We should have had the game under much more control going into the last five minutes. At 2-0 we should have controlled the game better. At 3-2 we had a lot of chances to finish it off. We made the wrong decisions with the final pass or shot. That invites pressure.

"It was fantastic from Kurt. Against Watford he played a really good game as well: imposing, great defending, good on the ball. That’s everything I want. His is definitely a points-saving tackle, it saves us two points. I’m really pleased with him.

"For Kepa, it can be big. When you’re at the end of the pitch confidence is huge when you’re in an individual position. He should be boosted; his team-mates should be boosted because he saved us two points.

"That’s what Kepa is there for. I’m really pleased for him. We need that to be a top team, people to make those sorts of saves to pull us through. He did it today."

----------

